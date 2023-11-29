trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693510
Owaisi strongly attacked PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi

|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Assembly election 2023: तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव (Telangana Assembly Election) को लेकर राज्य में सियासी पारा चढ़ा हुआ है. इस बीच AIMIM अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (Asaduddin Owaisi) ने बीजेपी और कांग्रेस (BJP-Congress) समेत विरोधियों पर जमकर निशाना साधा. तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए प्रचार के बीच कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) पर जोरदार हमला बोला.
