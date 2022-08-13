Owaisi's statement on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Amidst the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke about 'Muslims in India's independence' and openly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Said that the Muslims who contributed to the country's independence should also remember the Prime Minister.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

