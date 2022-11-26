NewsVideos

BSF Foils Infiltration Attempt By Pakistan In Punjab's Pathankot

|Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 04:18 PM IST
BSF has foiled Pakistan's infiltration bid in Punjab's Pathankot. Two infiltrators tried to enter India by crossing the border. Watch the exclusive video.

