Pakistan Accident: 20 people burnt alive in bus-tanker accident in Pakistan

A major accident has happened in the Punjab province of Pakistan. In the bus-tanker accident here, 20 people were burnt alive. It is feared that this accident happened due to over speeding.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:09 PM IST

