Pakistan: Clash between police and Imran Khan supporters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

Protests by supporters of Imran Khan are going on in many cities of Pakistan. Before the arrest, incidents of firing, arson and stone-pelting have come to the fore in many areas. More than 60 people were injured in the violent clash.