Pakistan Flood 2022: The havoc of clouds continues in Pakistan!

In Pakistan, which has come under the grip of floods, ruin is visible these days. Here people are forced to walk for miles to save their lives. Diseases spreading in different places have made it difficult to survive.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

