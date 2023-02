videoDetails

Pakistan had suffered unforgettable wounds, Indian Bravehearts had made Pakistan sleepless

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 10:39 PM IST

On 26 February 2019, the Indian Air Force surprised the world by attacking terrorist camps built in Pakistan. On February 26, 2019, at around 3.30 am, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets from the Indian side destroyed the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp in Balakot, Pakistan, while crossing the Line of Control. This Air Strike had broken the back of the terrorists.