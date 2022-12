videoDetails

Pakistan: In exchange for Imran Khan, praised the Army Chief of Pakistan, said, 'The country has hope from the new REGIME'

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan seems to be changing his tone. Imran Khan, who was seen attacking the Shahbaz government and the army, has praised the new army chief. Know what is the whole matter in this report.