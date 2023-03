videoDetails

Pakistan Inflation: Increase in the prices of electricity including Petrol-Diesel

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

Pakistan has once again seen an increase in the prices of electricity including petrol and diesel. The question is arising from this that Shahbaz, upset because of not being able to arrest Imran, is venting his anger on his own people.