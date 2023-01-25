NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan's Former Information Minister and PTI Leader Fawad Chaudhry Arrested

|Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Pakistan's former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary has been arrested from Punjab. Know why Fawad Chaudhary got arrested.

All Videos

AK Antony's son Anil Antony resigns from Congress
6:38
AK Antony's son Anil Antony resigns from Congress
Uproar in JNU over controversial BBC documentary, students on the streets
7:50
Uproar in JNU over controversial BBC documentary, students on the streets
Rain Alert in many States of the Country
14:55
Rain Alert in many States of the Country
Controversy continues over ban documentary
18:18
Controversy continues over ban documentary
Country celebrates 74th Republic Day, Watch the enthusiasm of Himveers post
13:16
Country celebrates 74th Republic Day, Watch the enthusiasm of Himveers post

Trending Videos

6:38
AK Antony's son Anil Antony resigns from Congress
7:50
Uproar in JNU over controversial BBC documentary, students on the streets
14:55
Rain Alert in many States of the Country
18:18
Controversy continues over ban documentary
13:16
Country celebrates 74th Republic Day, Watch the enthusiasm of Himveers post
fawad chaudhary arrested,fawad chaudhary,pti leader fawad chaudhary,Fawad Chaudhry,fawad chaudhry arrested,fawad chaudhry arrested news,fawad chaudhry arrest,fawad chaudhry arrest news,fawad chaudhry arrest latest news,fawad chaudhry zaman park,fawad chaudhry pre arrest bail,fawad chaudhry bail,fawad chaudhry news,fawad chaudhry today,fawad chaudhry latest news,fawad chaudhry speech,pti leader fawad chaudhry,fawad chaudhry latest,Zee News,Breaking News,