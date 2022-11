Pakistan's Former Prime Minister: Shahbaz scared of attacking Imran Khan?

| Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

Imran Khan was attacked in Pakistan during the Azadi March on Thursday. Pakistan's Former Prime Minister got injured during the firing. But after the incident, Shehbaz Sharif is quite scared that he reversed the decision of ban on Imran's TV Speech Broadcast within an hour.