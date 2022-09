Palghar-like incident in Sangli, Maharashtra, mob thrashed 4 sadhus

An attempt has been made to repeat the Palghar-like incident once again in Maharashtra. But this time the police took timely action and saved four sadhus. All the four sadhus are residents of Uttar Pradesh.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 09:52 AM IST

