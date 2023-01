videoDetails

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Along with the students, PM Modi give tips to the teachers

| Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

In the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha Programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only gave tips to students for stress management related to upcoming exams but also gave special tips to teachers. He explained how teachers should behave with students.