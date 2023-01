videoDetails

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Know PM Modi's answer on avoiding unethical practices during exam

| Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

In the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked by a student to avoid unfair means. When PM Modi replied about the methods of cheating, there was loud applause. See what PM Modi said in response.