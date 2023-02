videoDetails

Parliament Budget Session 2023: President Draupadi Murmu Enumerates The Achievements Of Government Of India

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

President Draupadi Murmu addressed the first phase of the budget session of Parliament today. During the speech, Draupadi Murmu praised the Government of India on the one hand and on the other hand she also listed their achievements. Watch the full speech of Indian President Draupadi Murmu from the Parliament House.