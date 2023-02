videoDetails

Parliament Session 2023: Congress creates ruckus in Rajya Sabha over Adani Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Amidst the proceedings of Budget Session of Parliament, there is an uproar in Rajya Sabha. Opposition parties are creating ruckus in the Parliament over Adani issue. Adani Issue Hearing is going to be held in Supreme Court for the second time today. Know in detail the reason behind today's ruckus in the Parliament.