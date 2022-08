Patna ADM KK Singh brutally thrashes protesters demanding jobs

In Bihar, the RJD-JDU Government which promised 20 lakh jobs has manhandled students. Here the students who were demanding recruitment of teachers were brutally beaten up by the policemen.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

In Bihar, the RJD-JDU Government which promised 20 lakh jobs has manhandled students. Here the students who were demanding recruitment of teachers were brutally beaten up by the policemen.