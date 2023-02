videoDetails

Patna: Dispute Over Parking Leads to Firing Between Two groups

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Firing took place in Jethuli area of East City's river police station area in a dispute over parking on two sides. In which two people died and three people were injured due to shooting. After this incident there was tension on both the sides.