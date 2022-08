Patna Doctors Strike: Doctors' protest in patna

Doctors of NMCH in Patna are on strike. Doctors have also protested at NMCH, due to which OPD service and registration counter have been closed.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 03:58 PM IST

Doctors of NMCH in Patna are on strike. Doctors have also protested at NMCH, due to which OPD service and registration counter have been closed.