Patra Chawl Case : Sanjay Raut's reaction on being taken into custody by ED

ED has taken major action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam case. ED has taken Sanjay Raut into custody. His reaction has come to the fore after the ED took Sanjay Raut into custody.

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

ED has taken major action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam case. ED has taken Sanjay Raut into custody. His reaction has come to the fore after the ED took Sanjay Raut into custody.