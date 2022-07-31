NewsVideos

Patra Chawl Case: Watch Sunil Raut's reaction on taking Sanjay Raut into custody

ED has taken major action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam case. ED has taken Sanjay Raut into custody. On taking Sanjay Raut into custody, his brother Sunil Raut's reaction has come to the fore.

|Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 06:28 PM IST
