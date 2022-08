PDP carries out protest in Srinagar

The People's Democratic Party protested on the third anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and reiterated its pledge to fight for its restoration. Mehbooba has also targeted BJP on this.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

