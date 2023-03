videoDetails

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti makes big statement on Article 370

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's big statement has come to the fore. She said, 'I will not contest elections till Article 370 is restored. There were 2 constitutions when I took oath as MLA. Listen in detail in this report what Mehbooba Mufti said