Pegasus snooping case is worse scandal than Emergency: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a verbal attack on the central government over alleged spying of politicians and journalists by Israeli spyware Pegasus, saying they have plastered their phones to stop spying. Didi said, "Our phones are being tapped. Pegasus is 'dangerous and cruel', we can't even talk to anyone now."