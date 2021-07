Pegasus Snooping Controversy: Many opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi march on foot outside Parliament

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with 14 opposition parties to chalk out a strategy against the government over the 'Pegasus phone hacking scandal'. Rahul said the prime minister "put a weapon in our phone", used it to "hurt the soul of India's democracy" and now the government is trying to silence the opposition's demands for discussion in Parliament.