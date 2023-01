videoDetails

People Burns Posters In Bengaluru Amidst Pathan Release Across India

| Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathan has been released across the country today. Meanwhile, protests against the film are going on at many places. Posters of the film are being burnt in Bengaluru. Along with this, a huge crowd of people has gathered to watch the film and the box office houses are said to be full.