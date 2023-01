videoDetails

People in panic due to crack in houses

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who came to Joshimath for an aerial inspection, has been strongly protested by the local people. Due to the landslide in Joshimath, there has been a crack in the wall of the houses of the local people. After this the Chief Minister of the state has faced huge opposition.