People like Akash Vijayvargiya should be sacked from BJP: PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party could possibly take strong action against MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who had used a cricket bat to assault a public official in Indore last Wednesday. This after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anger on Tuesday over the incident and said that such actions cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Watch this video to know more.