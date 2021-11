People of Tripura prefer politics of good governance: PM Modi

With BJP's clean sweep in Tripura civic polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 28)said, "The people of Tripura have given a clear message - that they prefer politics of good governance. I would like to thank them for their unequivocal support to Tripura BJP. These blessings give us greater strength to work for the welfare of each and every person in Tripura."