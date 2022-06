People protesting against NATO said it is a threat to the world

People have protested in Madrid before the NATO summit. Slogans were raised against NATO saying that it is a threat to the peace of the world. Many western countries including America are part of this alliance.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

People have protested in Madrid before the NATO summit. Slogans were raised against NATO saying that it is a threat to the peace of the world. Many western countries including America are part of this alliance.