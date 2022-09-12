Permission should be given for 365 days worship of Shringar Gauri - Swami Jitendranand

In the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Varanasi court has given a verdict in favor of the Hindu side. The court dismissed the petition of Anjuman Intejamia Committee. The statement of Swami Jitendranand of Sant Samaj has come to the fore.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

