Peru Flood 2023: Many areas submerged in water due to continuous heavy rainfall

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Floods continue to wreak havoc in Peru due to incessant rains. Due to incessant rains, many areas have been submerged in water. Due to which water has been filled in schools, houses and roads.