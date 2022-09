PFI Banned: PFI accused of spreading riots

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

PFI Banned: PFI accused of spreading riots The Narendra Modi government has declared the Popular Front of India, its allies and all fronts illegal. The Center has banned all of them for 5 years. Preparations to ban PFI had already started, after which the Ministry of Home Affairs issued this order.