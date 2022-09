PFI Violence: PFI was sending youth to ISIS - NIA

| Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 03:24 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure of NIA on PFI in which it has come to the fore that PFI was sending youths to ISIS and was recruiting many youths to ISIS. Let us tell you that in protest against the raids and arrests, PFI has committed violence during the one-day bandh in Kerala today.