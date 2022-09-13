NewsVideos

Pitbull attacks youth in Lucknow

The attacks of the dreaded pitbull dog are increasing continuously. Pitbull attacked a young man in Lucknow. The young man had to be admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. Earlier in Ghaziabad also a child was bitten by a pitbull.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:54 PM IST
