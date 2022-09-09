NewsVideos

Pitbull dog attacks 11-year-old boy in Ghaziabad

A child has been attacked by a pitbull dog in Ghaziabad. After this incident in Sanjay Nagar Park, more than 150 stitches had to be done on the face of the child. The Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 5000 in this regard.

