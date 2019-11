PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Bangkok during ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the Indian diaspora in the capital city of Thailand, Bangkok. Prime Minister was welcomed at Marriott Marquis Hotel by members of the Indian community in Bangkok on November 02. He is on 3-day visit to Thailand. The prime minister said that he didn't feel as if he is in a foreign land. "The ambience, the attire, everything here makes me feel at home," PM Modi said.