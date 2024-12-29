videoDetails

Deshhit: Up Muslim Cleric Appeals Sadhu To Not Use Maha Kumbh For Taking Up Waqf Board Issue

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 10:38 PM IST

Sadhus and saints from Prayagraj have also announced to measure the Waqf land, which means that bad days have begun for the Waqf Board. Maha Kumbh will begin in Prayagraj next month. A Dharma Sansad will be held there in which a detailed plan to end the Waqf Board will be prepared. There has been controversy over the claims of the Waqf Board. That is why the saints themselves have decided to measure the Waqf property.