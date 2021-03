PM Modi arrives at Sabarmati Ashram, will flag off the Dandi Yatra

On the 91st anniversary of the historic Salt March (Dandi March) led by Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off the 386-km 'Dandi March' on Friday, which will be held from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari district.