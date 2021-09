PM Modi at UNGA: PM Modi gives a strong message of Chanakya to United Nations

While speaking at 76th UNGA, PM Modi said, It is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan's territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities. We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan & use it for its own selfish interests. PM Modi also gave a strong message of Chanakya to United Nations.