PM Modi attends Gujarat Gaurav Campaign in Vadodara

Today PM Narendra Modi has joined the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan. He has greeted the audience by conducting a road show. In this campaign, PM gave a gift of 30 thousand crores.

| Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

Today PM Narendra Modi has joined the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan. He has greeted the audience by conducting a road show. In this campaign, PM gave a gift of 30 thousand crores.