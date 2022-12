videoDetails

PM Modi Conducts Last Rites Of his Mother Heeraben

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

PM Modi's mother passed away today at the age of 100. PM Modi reached Gandhinagar from Delhi to pay tribute to his mother and attend her last rites. On reaching Gandhinagar, PM Modi bid farewell to the mortal remains of his mother on his shoulder and lit the funeral pyre at the creamation ground.