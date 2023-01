videoDetails

PM Modi congratulated SS Rajamouli for success of song 'Naatu-Naatu' in America

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 06:30 PM IST

RRR's Dhoom at the Golden Globe Awards. The song Natu-Natu from SS Rajamouli's film RRR has been awarded the Best Song Award. After which many people including PM Modi-film actor Shah Rukh Khan congratulated the composer and director.