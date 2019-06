PM Modi discusses terrorism threat at informal BRICS meet on G20 Summit sidelines

An informal meeting of the BRICS nations was conducted on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping in attendance. BRICS leaders, PM Modi, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the meeting to exchange ideas. Addressing the BRICS nations, PM Modi highlighted three major challenges faced by the world.