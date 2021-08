PM Modi gave the longest speech from Red Fort in 2019, today's speech was of 88 minutes

Today, the speech given by PM Modi from Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day of the country was about 88 minutes, but it was not the longest speech. Actually, PM Modi has given 8 speeches from Red Fort as Prime Minister so far, and the speech given by him in 2019 was his longest speech, which was around 92 minutes.