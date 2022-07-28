PM Modi Gujarat Visit: PM Modi LIVE from Sabarkantha, Gujarat

PM Modi is on Gujarat tour and is also addressing people from Sabarkantha. He said that the system that has been prepared in Gujarat in the last two decades is getting its results today. Along with that he also visited the first International Financial Services Center in Gandhinagar.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

