PM Modi in Chitrakoot: Why is PM Modi's meeting with Swami Rambhadracharya special, PM himself told

|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
PM Modi in Chitrakoot: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी मध्य प्रदेश के चित्रकूट दौरे पर हैं. मध्य प्रदेश पहुंचने पर प्रधानमंत्री सबसे पहले चित्रकूट के रघुवीर मंदिर पहुंचे. जहां पर पूजा-अर्चना की. मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना के बाद प्रधानमंत्री श्री तुलसी पीठ सेवा न्यास पहुंचे, जहां पर तुलसी पीठाधीश्वर जगद्गुरु स्वामी रामभद्राचार्य महाराज से मुलाकात करने के बाद आशीर्वाद लिया.
