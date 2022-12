videoDetails

PM Modi In Maharashtra: Inauguration of the longest Expressway 'Maharashtra Samridhi Mahamarg'. Nagpur

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 01:21 PM IST

PM Modi inaugurated the longest expressway in Maharashtra - 'Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg'. This expressway is 520 km long and it will make the journey from Shirdi to Nagpur easier.