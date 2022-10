PM Modi In Ujjain : PM Modi worships at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 08:21 PM IST

Today was a new beginning for Sanatan dharm in Ujjain. Mahakal Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country. PM Modi worshiped at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and now he has gone to inaugurate the Mahakal temple.