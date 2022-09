PM Modi inaugurates 36th National Games in Gujarat

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 09:56 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat. Narendra Modi inaugurated the 36th National Games. He said that this is the biggest sports festival of the country, when the event is so wonderful and unique, its energy will be such extraordinary. PM said the anthem of the National Game is 'Judega India, Jeetega India'.